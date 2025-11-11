Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 26.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BSX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

