VeraBank N.A. Invests $470,000 in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.