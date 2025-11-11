QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $35,092.61. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

