Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.8% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 292,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 65,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.11. The firm has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 78.24%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

