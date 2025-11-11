Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Acquired by STF Management LP

STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $167.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

