VeraBank N.A. Grows Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

VeraBank N.A. grew its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,476,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $607,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $166.37 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $167.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $208.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

