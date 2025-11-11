Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases Shares of 2,106 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 4.4%

Vertiv stock opened at $187.78 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

