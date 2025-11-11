Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $376.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $328.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.78, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.92 and its 200-day moving average is $329.22. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

