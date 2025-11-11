Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $761.00 to $756.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $654.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $834.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.46 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

