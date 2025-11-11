lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,755,337,000 after purchasing an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after buying an additional 394,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,777,000 after buying an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,266,000 after buying an additional 139,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.28. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

