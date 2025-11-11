Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $80.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

