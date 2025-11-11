iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Stock Position Boosted by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $481.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $493.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

