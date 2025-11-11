RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Raised to $13.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REAL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RealReal from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Get RealReal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RealReal

RealReal Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of REAL stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RealReal news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,065,757.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,803,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,316,169.36. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,034,000 after acquiring an additional 425,674 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 26.2% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 978,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,321,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 143,165 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RealReal by 501.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,927,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 176,412 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.