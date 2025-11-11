Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Given New $572.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $589.00 to $572.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Get Chemed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHE

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock opened at $436.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $408.42 and a fifty-two week high of $623.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.28, for a total value of $1,383,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,197 shares in the company, valued at $44,373,752.16. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total transaction of $69,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,135.83. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Chemed by 246.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chemed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,616,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.