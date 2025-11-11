Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $209.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $211.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

