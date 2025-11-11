Comparing Cycurion (CYCU) & Its Peers

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cycurion to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cycurion has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion’s rivals have a beta of 8.39, indicating that their average stock price is 739% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cycurion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cycurion Competitors 413 710 1127 72 2.37

Profitability

As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 408.33%. Given Cycurion’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cycurion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Cycurion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion N/A -236.69% -63.05% Cycurion Competitors -36.58% -31.89% -5.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Cycurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cycurion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cycurion and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $16.29 million $1.23 million -0.12 Cycurion Competitors $1.24 billion $109.95 million 21.73

Cycurion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Cycurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cycurion rivals beat Cycurion on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Cycurion Company Profile

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

