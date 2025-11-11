Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in BlackRock $BLK

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BlackRock by 12.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 43.4% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,303.41.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,082.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,219.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,129.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,071.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

