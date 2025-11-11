Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 46,795 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,795 shares during the quarter. ARM comprises approximately 2.7% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.07% of ARM worth $118,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at $44,599,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ARM by 308.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARM. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 4.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $183.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.34.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. ARM’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

