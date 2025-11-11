CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CF. HSBC reduced their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CF Industries stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 396.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

