Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

PRVA has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.41 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.09, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,115.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

