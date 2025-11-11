FY2027 Earnings Estimate for TSE:FFH Issued By Cormark

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Monday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will earn $277.05 per share for the year. Cormark currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $212.30 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFH. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,050.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,000.00 to C$3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,900.00 to C$3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2,764.29.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$2,219.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,371.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2,360.64. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$1,836.92 and a one year high of C$2,522.33. The firm has a market cap of C$49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

