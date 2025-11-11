FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Eventbrite Issued By B. Riley

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Eventbrite in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s FY2028 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.70 target price on Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $266.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 400,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 179,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in Eventbrite by 45.8% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 18.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

