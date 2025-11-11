Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Liberty Latin America Stock Up 3.1%
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6,532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 96.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
