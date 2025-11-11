Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 3.1%

LILA opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 16.57%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6,532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 96.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.