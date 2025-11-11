Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 87.9% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 125,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 58,867 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

