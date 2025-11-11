Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $865,000 Investment in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.8% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 64,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Capital One Financial set a $22.50 target price on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In related news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 13,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,920. The trade was a 86.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.55. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 45.16%.The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

