Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. $CII

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 95.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 153,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 75,218 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 92.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 70,047 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 949,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.0%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

