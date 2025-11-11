Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $379,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

