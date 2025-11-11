Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after buying an additional 491,894 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,155,000 after buying an additional 923,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $195.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $166.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

