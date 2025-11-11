Winch Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6,285.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

