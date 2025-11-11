Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

