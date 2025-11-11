Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 32,567 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 40.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Paychex from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Paychex Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.16 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.