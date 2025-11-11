Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

