J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $112.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

