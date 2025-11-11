IMA Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5,678.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.76.

Equinix Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $828.13 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $801.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $818.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

