Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 10.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IQVIA by 41.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after purchasing an additional 606,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.94.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

