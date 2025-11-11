Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Stock Position Boosted by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $303.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

