Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in RTX by 25.4% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $179.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $181.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $240.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.