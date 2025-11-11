Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,474 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,382 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,142,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $328.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.10. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.03 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

