Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,990,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 228,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 367,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $186.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

