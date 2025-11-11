Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $207.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

