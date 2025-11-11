Simplify Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.63 Million in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 947.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,069,000 after buying an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of COR stock opened at $364.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $366.00.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.