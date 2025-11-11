Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stake Lifted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:CRM opened at $241.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 72,122 shares of company stock valued at $17,785,853 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

