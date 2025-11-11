MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) versus Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) and MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarineMax has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bath & Body Works and MarineMax”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.37 billion 0.63 $798.00 million $3.37 6.65 MarineMax $2.32 billion 0.22 $38.07 million ($1.34) -17.62

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than MarineMax. MarineMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bath & Body Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bath & Body Works and MarineMax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 6 11 0 2.65 MarineMax 2 0 5 0 2.43

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus price target of $38.18, indicating a potential upside of 70.29%. MarineMax has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.96%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than MarineMax.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of MarineMax shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of MarineMax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and MarineMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 9.88% -48.43% 15.18% MarineMax -1.15% 2.63% 1.00%

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats MarineMax on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

