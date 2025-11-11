Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 739 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,095,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,611.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 214,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 202,425 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $62,485,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,791,000 after buying an additional 134,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,279,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,052,000 after buying an additional 130,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSL opened at $317.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $472.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 15.48%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

