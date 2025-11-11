Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Simplify Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,815 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $350.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

