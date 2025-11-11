Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) Issues Earnings Results

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports.

Health In Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Health In Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

Institutional Trading of Health In Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Health In Tech stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health In Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Health In Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HIT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Health In Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Health In Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

About Health In Tech

Health in Tech, Inc engages in the provision of insurance technology platforms which offer a marketplace of processes in the healthcare industry. Its services include Stone Mountain Risk, eDIYBS, HI Card, HI Performance Network, and Ancillary Products. The company was founded by Tim Johnson in 2014 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

