Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 1,170 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,390,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,571,000 after buying an additional 171,281 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 122.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,192,000 after buying an additional 2,991,405 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,111,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $302,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,452 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 397,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.80 to $78.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

