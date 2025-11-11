Critical Contrast: Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) & AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) and AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Kamada has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnaptysBio has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kamada alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kamada and AnaptysBio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $169.52 million 2.38 $14.46 million $0.34 20.65 AnaptysBio $91.28 million 10.31 -$145.23 million ($2.82) -12.05

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kamada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kamada and AnaptysBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 1 3 0 2.75 AnaptysBio 1 3 8 1 2.69

Kamada presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. AnaptysBio has a consensus price target of $60.20, suggesting a potential upside of 77.16%. Given Kamada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kamada is more favorable than AnaptysBio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Kamada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of AnaptysBio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kamada and AnaptysBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada 11.22% 7.41% 5.18% AnaptysBio -49.94% -1,101.24% -21.23%

Summary

Kamada beats AnaptysBio on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite. The company also distributes imported drug products in Israel, including BRAMITOB to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; TRIMBOW for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; AEROBIKA, an OPEP device; RUPAFIN and RUPAFIN ORAL SOLUTION for allergic rhinitis and Urticaria; SINTREDIUS for rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and mild-moderate juvenile dermatomyositis; IVIG for immunodeficiency-related conditions; VARITECT for chicken pox and zoster herpes; ZUTECTRA and HEPATECT CP for hepatitis B; MEGALOTECT CP for CMV virus; RUCONEST for angioedema attack; HEPARIN SODIUM INJECTION for thrombo-embolic disorders and prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis and thromboembolic events; ALBUMIN and ALBUMIN for blood plasma; Factor VIII for hemophilia type A; and Factor IX for hemophilia type B. In addition, it distributes COAGADEX for hereditary factor X deficiency; IXIARO for Japanese encephalitis; VIVOTIF for Salmonella Typhi; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis; LAMZEDE for alpha-mannosidosis; ELIGARD for prostate cancer; and BEVACIZUMAB KAMADA for various cancers. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis. The company also focuses on developing various antibody programs that are advanced to preclinical and clinical milestones under its collaborations. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.