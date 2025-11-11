Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,035 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1,470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock worth $5,361,568. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

