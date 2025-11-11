Nwam LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 3,129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 33.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,224 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $16,409,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild Redb raised Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. President Capital boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $401.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.94.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $317.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,658 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,520. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

